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The Little Drummer Girl
Cast and roles
"The Little Drummer Girl" Cast
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"The Little Drummer Girl" cast
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Florence Pugh
Lubna Azabal
Fatmeh Al-Khadar
Oulaya Amamra
Salma
Iben Akerlie
Alexander Skarsgard
Shane Attwooll
Adel Bencherif
Tayeh
Shlomo Bar-Aba
Simona Brown
Rachel
Alexander Beyer
Edward Davis
Charles Dance
Commander Picton
Clare Holman
Miss Bach
Tom Hanson
Amir Khoury
Reda Elazouar
Max Irons
Al
Daniel Litman
Michael Moshonov
Shimon Litvak
Vitali Friedland
Michael Shannon
Lubna Azabal
Michael Moshonov
Simona Brown
Adel Bencherif
Clare Holman
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