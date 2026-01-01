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Fosse/Verdon
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Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Outstanding Music Direction
Winner
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
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