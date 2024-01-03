Menu
Classroom of the Elite 2017 - 2024, season 3

Yôkoso jitsuryoku shijô shugi no kyôshitsu e
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 3 January 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 16 votes
7.7 IMDb

Classroom of the Elite List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
3 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
10 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
17 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
24 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
31 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
7 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 3 Episode 7
14 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 3 Episode 8
21 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 3 Episode 9
28 February 2024
Episode 10
Season 3 Episode 10
6 March 2024
Episode 11
Season 3 Episode 11
13 March 2024
Episode 12
Season 3 Episode 12
20 March 2024
Episode 13
Season 3 Episode 13
27 March 2024
