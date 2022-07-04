Menu
Classroom of the Elite 2017, season 2
Yôkoso jitsuryoku shijô shugi no kyôshitsu e
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
4 July 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
7.5
16
votes
7.7
IMDb
Classroom of the Elite List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
4 July 2022
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
11 July 2022
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
18 July 2022
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
25 July 2022
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
1 August 2022
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
8 August 2022
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
15 August 2022
Episode 8
Season 2
Episode 8
22 August 2022
Episode 9
Season 2
Episode 9
29 August 2022
Episode 10
Season 2
Episode 10
4 September 2022
Episode 11
Season 2
Episode 11
11 September 2022
Episode 12
Season 2
Episode 12
18 September 2022
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
26 September 2022
