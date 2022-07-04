Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Classroom of the Elite 2017, season 2

Classroom of the Elite season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Classroom of the Elite Seasons Season 2
Yôkoso jitsuryoku shijô shugi no kyôshitsu e
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 4 July 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 16 votes
7.7 IMDb

Classroom of the Elite List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
4 July 2022
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
11 July 2022
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
18 July 2022
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
25 July 2022
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
1 August 2022
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
8 August 2022
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
15 August 2022
Episode 8
Season 2 Episode 8
22 August 2022
Episode 9
Season 2 Episode 9
29 August 2022
Episode 10
Season 2 Episode 10
4 September 2022
Episode 11
Season 2 Episode 11
11 September 2022
Episode 12
Season 2 Episode 12
18 September 2022
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
26 September 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more