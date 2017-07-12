Menu
Classroom of the Elite 2017, season 1
Yôkoso jitsuryoku shijô shugi no kyôshitsu e
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 July 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
16
votes
7.7
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
12 July 2017
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
19 July 2017
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
26 July 2017
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
2 August 2017
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
9 August 2017
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
16 August 2017
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
23 August 2017
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
30 August 2017
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
6 September 2017
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
13 September 2017
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
20 September 2017
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
27 September 2017
