Just Add Magic 2015 - 2019, season 3

Just Add Magic season 3 poster
Just Add Magic 6+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 1 January 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 24 minutes

8.2
8.3 IMDb

"Just Add Magic" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Just Add Time Travel
Season 3 Episode 1
1 January 2019
Just Add Plants
Season 3 Episode 2
31 January 2019
Just Add Codes
Season 3 Episode 3
31 January 2019
Just Add Piper
Season 3 Episode 4
31 January 2019
Just Add Rot
Season 3 Episode 5
31 January 2019
Just Add Tomorrow
Season 3 Episode 6
31 January 2019
Just Add Perspective
Season 3 Episode 7
31 January 2019
Just Add Karma
Season 3 Episode 8
31 January 2019
Just Add Surprise
Season 3 Episode 9
31 January 2019
Just Add Kelly
Season 3 Episode 10
31 January 2019
Just Add Goodbye
Season 3 Episode 11
31 January 2019
New Protectors
Season 3 Episode 12
25 October 2019
