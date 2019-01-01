Menu
Just Add Magic 2015 - 2019, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
6+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
1 January 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Just Add Magic" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Just Add Time Travel
Season 3
Episode 1
1 January 2019
Just Add Plants
Season 3
Episode 2
31 January 2019
Just Add Codes
Season 3
Episode 3
31 January 2019
Just Add Piper
Season 3
Episode 4
31 January 2019
Just Add Rot
Season 3
Episode 5
31 January 2019
Just Add Tomorrow
Season 3
Episode 6
31 January 2019
Just Add Perspective
Season 3
Episode 7
31 January 2019
Just Add Karma
Season 3
Episode 8
31 January 2019
Just Add Surprise
Season 3
Episode 9
31 January 2019
Just Add Kelly
Season 3
Episode 10
31 January 2019
Just Add Goodbye
Season 3
Episode 11
31 January 2019
New Protectors
Season 3
Episode 12
25 October 2019
