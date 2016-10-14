Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Just Add Magic 2015 - 2019 season 2

Just Add Magic season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Just Add Magic Seasons Season 2
Just Add Magic 6+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 14 October 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 26
Runtime 11 hours 42 minutes

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Just Add Magic" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Just Add Halloween
Season 2 Episode 1
14 October 2016
Just Add Summer
Season 2 Episode 2
13 January 2017
Just Add Chuck
Season 2 Episode 3
13 January 2017
Just Add 1965
Season 2 Episode 4
13 January 2017
Just Add Saphrön
Season 2 Episode 5
13 January 2017
Just Add Fixings
Season 2 Episode 6
13 January 2017
Just Add 8529
Season 2 Episode 7
13 January 2017
Just Add Muscles
Season 2 Episode 8
13 January 2017
Just Add Fire
Season 2 Episode 9
13 January 2017
Just Add Meddling
Season 2 Episode 10
13 January 2017
Just Add Secrets
Season 2 Episode 11
13 January 2017
Just Add History
Season 2 Episode 12
13 January 2017
Just Add Rose
Season 2 Episode 13
13 January 2017
Just Add Fluffy
Season 2 Episode 14
19 January 2018
Just Add RJ
Season 2 Episode 15
19 January 2018
Just Add Gumdrops
Season 2 Episode 16
19 January 2018
Just Add Time
Season 2 Episode 17
19 January 2018
Just Add Telepathy
Season 2 Episode 18
19 January 2018
Just Add Attention
Season 2 Episode 19
19 January 2018
Just Add Contagion
Season 2 Episode 20
19 January 2018
Just Add Beginnings
Season 2 Episode 21
19 January 2018
Just Add Silvers
Season 2 Episode 22
19 January 2018
Just Add Barriers
Season 2 Episode 23
19 January 2018
Just Add Betrayal
Season 2 Episode 24
19 January 2018
Just Add Caroline
Season 2 Episode 25
19 January 2018
Just Add Spices
Season 2 Episode 26
19 January 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more