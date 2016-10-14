Menu
6+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
14 October 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
11 hours 42 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Just Add Magic" season 2 list of episodes.
Just Add Halloween
Season 2
Episode 1
14 October 2016
Just Add Summer
Season 2
Episode 2
13 January 2017
Just Add Chuck
Season 2
Episode 3
13 January 2017
Just Add 1965
Season 2
Episode 4
13 January 2017
Just Add Saphrön
Season 2
Episode 5
13 January 2017
Just Add Fixings
Season 2
Episode 6
13 January 2017
Just Add 8529
Season 2
Episode 7
13 January 2017
Just Add Muscles
Season 2
Episode 8
13 January 2017
Just Add Fire
Season 2
Episode 9
13 January 2017
Just Add Meddling
Season 2
Episode 10
13 January 2017
Just Add Secrets
Season 2
Episode 11
13 January 2017
Just Add History
Season 2
Episode 12
13 January 2017
Just Add Rose
Season 2
Episode 13
13 January 2017
Just Add Fluffy
Season 2
Episode 14
19 January 2018
Just Add RJ
Season 2
Episode 15
19 January 2018
Just Add Gumdrops
Season 2
Episode 16
19 January 2018
Just Add Time
Season 2
Episode 17
19 January 2018
Just Add Telepathy
Season 2
Episode 18
19 January 2018
Just Add Attention
Season 2
Episode 19
19 January 2018
Just Add Contagion
Season 2
Episode 20
19 January 2018
Just Add Beginnings
Season 2
Episode 21
19 January 2018
Just Add Silvers
Season 2
Episode 22
19 January 2018
Just Add Barriers
Season 2
Episode 23
19 January 2018
Just Add Betrayal
Season 2
Episode 24
19 January 2018
Just Add Caroline
Season 2
Episode 25
19 January 2018
Just Add Spices
Season 2
Episode 26
19 January 2018
