Just Add Magic 2015 - 2019 season 1

Just Add Magic season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Just Add Magic Seasons Season 1
Just Add Magic 6+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 January 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 51 minutes

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Just Add Magic" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Just Add Magic
Season 1 Episode 1
15 January 2015
Just Add Brains
Season 1 Episode 2
15 January 2016
Just Add Dogs
Season 1 Episode 3
15 January 2016
Just Add Mom
Season 1 Episode 4
15 January 2016
Just Add Jake
Season 1 Episode 5
15 January 2016
Just Add Birthdays
Season 1 Episode 6
15 January 2016
Just Add Mama P
Season 1 Episode 7
15 January 2016
Just Add Besties
Season 1 Episode 8
15 January 2016
Just Add Do-overs
Season 1 Episode 9
15 January 2016
Just Add Memories
Season 1 Episode 10
15 January 2016
Just Add Camping
Season 1 Episode 11
15 January 2016
Just Add Pluots Part 1
Season 1 Episode 12
15 January 2016
Just Add Pluots Part 2
Season 1 Episode 13
15 January 2016
