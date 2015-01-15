Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Just Add Magic 2015 - 2019 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Just Add Magic
Seasons
Season 1
Just Add Magic
6+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 51 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Just Add Magic" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Just Add Magic
Season 1
Episode 1
15 January 2015
Just Add Brains
Season 1
Episode 2
15 January 2016
Just Add Dogs
Season 1
Episode 3
15 January 2016
Just Add Mom
Season 1
Episode 4
15 January 2016
Just Add Jake
Season 1
Episode 5
15 January 2016
Just Add Birthdays
Season 1
Episode 6
15 January 2016
Just Add Mama P
Season 1
Episode 7
15 January 2016
Just Add Besties
Season 1
Episode 8
15 January 2016
Just Add Do-overs
Season 1
Episode 9
15 January 2016
Just Add Memories
Season 1
Episode 10
15 January 2016
Just Add Camping
Season 1
Episode 11
15 January 2016
Just Add Pluots Part 1
Season 1
Episode 12
15 January 2016
Just Add Pluots Part 2
Season 1
Episode 13
15 January 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree