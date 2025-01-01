Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows America's Next Top Model Quotes

America's Next Top Model quotes

Nigel Barker [about Jade] If conceited drag queens are "in", she's got a shot at being America's Next Top Model.
Jade Rodan Elephants are in the dinosaur family.
Tyra Banks [to Nigel] Why are you so horny?
Dionne Alexander [after receiving a prize for winning a challenge] A T-SHIRT? A T-SHIRT? What you gonna do with a T-SHIRT?
Jay Manuel [before runway show] Rock it out! Stomp it to the death!
Twiggy [after Kathleen's photo is poorly received by the judges] I really don't think you understood the concept of the photo shoot at all.
Kathleen I know, right? I didn't...
