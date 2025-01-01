Menu
America's Next Top Model quotes
Nigel Barker
[about Jade] If conceited drag queens are "in", she's got a shot at being America's Next Top Model.
Jade Rodan
Elephants are in the dinosaur family.
Tyra Banks
[to Nigel] Why are you so horny?
Dionne Alexander
[after receiving a prize for winning a challenge] A T-SHIRT? A T-SHIRT? What you gonna do with a T-SHIRT?
Jay Manuel
[before runway show] Rock it out! Stomp it to the death!
Twiggy
[after Kathleen's photo is poorly received by the judges] I really don't think you understood the concept of the photo shoot at all.
Kathleen
I know, right? I didn't...
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nigel Barker
Tyra Banks
Twiggy
