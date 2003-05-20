America's Next Top Model (2003 - 2018)

The American reality show was created by supermodel Tyra Banks, who serves as executive producer, host, and head judge. The show is the American version of the original project "Top Model". Contestants compete for the title of "America's Next Top Model" and the chance to start a career in the modeling industry. The winners receive a contract with a modeling agency and a photoshoot for a glossy magazine. The judging panel includes Tyra, designer Kimora Lee Simmons, editors Bo Quillian, model Paulina Porizkova, and many others.

