Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
America's Next Top Model poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows America's Next Top Model

America's Next Top Model (2003 - 2018)

America's Next Top Model 18+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Total seasons 24 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel VH1
Runtime 230 hours 46 minutes

TV show description

The American reality show was created by supermodel Tyra Banks, who serves as executive producer, host, and head judge. The show is the American version of the original project "Top Model". Contestants compete for the title of "America's Next Top Model" and the chance to start a career in the modeling industry. The winners receive a contract with a modeling agency and a photoshoot for a glossy magazine. The judging panel includes Tyra, designer Kimora Lee Simmons, editors Bo Quillian, model Paulina Porizkova, and many others.
Топ-модель по-американски - trailer
America's Next Top Model  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Host
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks Host
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Judge
Twiggy Judge
Nigel Barker Judge
J. Alexander Judge
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
America's Next Top Model - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 9 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 2 Season 2
2004, 12 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 3 Season 3
2004, 14 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 4 Season 4
2005, 14 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 5 Season 5
2005, 14 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 6 Season 6
2006, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 7 Season 7
2006, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 8 Season 8
2007, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 9 Season 9
2007, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 10 Season 10
2008, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 11 Season 11
2008, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 12 Season 12
2009, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 13 Season 13
2009, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 14 Season 14
2010, 12 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 15 Season 15
2010, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 16 Season 16
2011, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 17 Season 17
2011, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 18 Season 18
2012, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 19 Season 19
2012, 13 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 20 Season 20
2013, 16 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 21 Season 21
2014, 16 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 22 Season 22
2015, 16 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 23 Season 23
2016, 15 episodes
 
America's Next Top Model - Season 24 Season 24
2018, 15 episodes
 
TV Show reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more