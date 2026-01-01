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Filmography
Nigel Barker
Nigel Barker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Barker
Nigel Barker
Nigel Barker
Date of Birth
27 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Popular Films
6.2
America's Next Top Model
(2003)
0.0
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model
(2026)
Filmography
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model
Reality-TV,
2026, USA
6.2
America's Next Top Model
Reality-TV
2003, USA
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