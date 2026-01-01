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Nigel Barker Nigel Barker
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Barker

Nigel Barker

Nigel Barker

Date of Birth
27 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director

Popular Films

America's Next Top Model 6.2
America's Next Top Model (2003)
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model 0.0
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model (2026)

Filmography

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model
Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model
Reality-TV, 2026, USA
America's Next Top Model 6.2
America's Next Top Model
Reality-TV 2003, USA
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