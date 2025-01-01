Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Naruto Quotes

Naruto quotes

Sakura NARUTO RUN... YOU'RE GONNA GET KILLED.
Kakashi Hatake Too late... Konoha's hidden village secret taijutsu technique
[sticks fingers in Naruto's butt]
Kakashi Hatake ONE THOUSAND YEARS OF PAIN!
Naruto Uzumaki GYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
Kakashi [introducing himself to his students for the first time] I am Hatake Kakashi. I have no intentions of telling you my likes and dislikes. As for my dream... I have few hobbies.
Rock Lee A dropout will beat a genius through hard work.
Kakashi Uh, Naruto, your speech was cool and all, but if you lose any more blood, you're going to die.
Naruto Uzumaki Believe it!
[repeated line]
Naruto Uzumaki I'm not going to take back my words. That's my way of the ninja!
[after Haku appearingly kills Sasuke]
Naruto Uzumaki I won't forgive you!
[the Nine Tails chakra bursts out of him]
Naruto Uzumaki I'll rip you apart!
Itachi Uchiha [to Sasuke] Foolish little brother... If you wish to kill me, curse me! Hate me! And survive your miserable life... Run away, run away... Cling to life.
Naruto Uzumaki [When Naruto falls for an obvious trap and is struggling about. Kakashi is telling him that a ninja must see through deception] I get it I get it!
Kakashi No, you don't get it, thats why I'm telling you. You think you get it, which isn't the same as actually getting it. Get it?
Hinata Hyuga [explaining why she refuses to withdraw from her fight with Neji, despite the fact that he is trying to kill her] The boy that I have watched for so long is finally watching me. And in front of him, I can't bear to lose.
Itachi Uchiha Go away. You don't interest me at the moment.
Sasuke Uchiha [clenches fist] WELL GET INTERESTED!
Naruto Uzumaki Everyone... everyone... has risked their lives to come after you!
Sasuke Uchiha Well, how good for them
Gaara of the Desert Shut up... or I'll kill you.
Kakashi [about Sasuke's new technique] You'll wet your pants.
Itachi Uchiha [to Sasuke, who he has pinned to the wall] You are still too weak. You don't have enough hate. And you know something?
[leans in and whispers]
Itachi Uchiha You never will.
[when kidnapping Naruto]
Kisame Hoshigaki Hmm... Itachi... it would be annoying if he moved around a lot. Perhaps we should cut off a leg or two?
Deidara Art is... with a BANG!
Gaara of the Desert [mentally speaking to his 'mother' during the Chunnin Tournament]
[fansub version]
Gaara of the Desert Yeah... I'm going to tear him apart. Then drag it out... What, you ask? The insides, of course. A lot comes out, right?
[chuckles]
Gaara of the Desert I'll give them all to you. I'm always a good boy. Yes, let's do it. Mom, I'll watch.
