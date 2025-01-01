Itachi Uchiha[to Sasuke] Foolish little brother... If you wish to kill me, curse me! Hate me! And survive your miserable life... Run away, run away... Cling to life.
Naruto Uzumaki[When Naruto falls for an obvious trap and is struggling about. Kakashi is telling him that a ninja must see through deception] I get it I get it!
KakashiNo, you don't get it, thats why I'm telling you. You think you get it, which isn't the same as actually getting it. Get it?
Hinata Hyuga[explaining why she refuses to withdraw from her fight with Neji, despite the fact that he is trying to kill her] The boy that I have watched for so long is finally watching me. And in front of him, I can't bear to lose.
Itachi UchihaGo away. You don't interest me at the moment.