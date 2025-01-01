Menu
Yoichi Masukawa
Date of Birth
27 December 1978
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Naruto 0.0
Naruto (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 1
Naruto
Naruto
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2002, Japan
