Noriaki Sugiyama
Noriaki Sugiyama

Noriaki Sugiyama

Date of Birth
9 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Fate/stay night 0.0
Fate/stay night (2006)
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. 0.0
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu. (2020)
Bleach 0.0
Bleach (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 TV Shows 8 Actor 8
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
Itai no wa Iya nano de Bōgyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu.
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
ReLIFE
ReLIFE
Drama, Anime 2016, Japan
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Hetalia: Axis Powers
Hetalia: Axis Powers
Comedy, Anime, History 2009, Japan
Naruto: Shippuuden
Naruto: Shippuuden
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2007, Japan
Fate/stay night
Fate/stay night
Anime, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2006, Japan
Bleach
Bleach
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2004, Japan
Naruto
Naruto
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2002, Japan
