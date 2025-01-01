Menu
Scooby Doo, Where Are You! 1969 - 1978, season 3

Scooby Doo, Where Are You! 0+
Season premiere 8 September 1978
Production year 1978
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

Watch Out! The Willawaw!
Season 3 Episode 1
8 September 1978
Creepy Tangle in the Bermuda Triangle
Season 3 Episode 2
15 September 1978
A Scary Night with a Snow Beast Fright
Season 3 Episode 3
22 September 1978
To Switch a Witch
Season 3 Episode 4
29 September 1978
The Tar Monster
Season 3 Episode 5
6 October 1978
A Highland Fling with a Monstrous Thing
Season 3 Episode 6
13 October 1978
The Creepy Case of Old Iron Face
Season 3 Episode 7
20 October 1978
Jeepers, It's the Jaguaro!
Season 3 Episode 8
27 October 1978
Make a Beeline Away from that Feline
Season 3 Episode 9
3 November 1978
SO3 E10 The Creepy Creature of Vulture's Claw
Season 3 Episode 10
10 November 1978
The Diabolical Disc Demon
Season 3 Episode 11
17 November 1978
Scooby's Chinese Fortune Kooky Caper
Season 3 Episode 12
24 November 1978
A Menace in Venice
Season 3 Episode 13
1 December 1978
Don't Go Near the Fortress of Fear
Season 3 Episode 14
8 December 1978
The Warlock of Wimbledon
Season 3 Episode 15
15 December 1978
The Beast Is Awake in Bottomless Lake
Season 3 Episode 16
22 December 1978
