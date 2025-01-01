Menu
Scooby Doo, Where Are You! 1969 - 1978, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Scooby Doo, Where Are You!
Seasons
Season 3
Scooby Doo, Where Are You!
0+
Season premiere
8 September 1978
Production year
1978
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
5 hours 52 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.9
IMDb
Write review
"Scooby Doo, Where Are You!" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Watch Out! The Willawaw!
Season 3
Episode 1
8 September 1978
Creepy Tangle in the Bermuda Triangle
Season 3
Episode 2
15 September 1978
A Scary Night with a Snow Beast Fright
Season 3
Episode 3
22 September 1978
To Switch a Witch
Season 3
Episode 4
29 September 1978
The Tar Monster
Season 3
Episode 5
6 October 1978
A Highland Fling with a Monstrous Thing
Season 3
Episode 6
13 October 1978
The Creepy Case of Old Iron Face
Season 3
Episode 7
20 October 1978
Jeepers, It's the Jaguaro!
Season 3
Episode 8
27 October 1978
Make a Beeline Away from that Feline
Season 3
Episode 9
3 November 1978
SO3 E10 The Creepy Creature of Vulture's Claw
Season 3
Episode 10
10 November 1978
The Diabolical Disc Demon
Season 3
Episode 11
17 November 1978
Scooby's Chinese Fortune Kooky Caper
Season 3
Episode 12
24 November 1978
A Menace in Venice
Season 3
Episode 13
1 December 1978
Don't Go Near the Fortress of Fear
Season 3
Episode 14
8 December 1978
The Warlock of Wimbledon
Season 3
Episode 15
15 December 1978
The Beast Is Awake in Bottomless Lake
Season 3
Episode 16
22 December 1978
TV series release schedule
