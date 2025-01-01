Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Scooby Doo, Where Are You! Quotes

Scooby Doo, Where Are You! quotes

Velma There's a very logical explanation for all this.
Shaggy Quick, tell me.
Velma The place is haunted.
Shaggy Thanks a lot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Assorted villains ...and I would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn't for you meddling kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaggy Scooby-Doo! Where are you?
Scooby Doo Over here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Velma My glasses! I can't see without them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Shaggy Zoinks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[theme song]
Chorus Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? / We've got some work to do now / Scooby-Dooby-Doo, where are you? / We need some help from you now / Come on, Scooby-Doo, I see you / pretending you've got a silver / But you're not fooling me, cause I can see / the way you shake and shiver / You know we've got a mystery to solve so Scooby-Doo be ready for your act, don't hold back! / And Scooby-Doo if you come through you're gonna have yourself a Scooby Snack, that's a fact! / Scooby-Dooby-Doo, here are you / You're ready and you're willing / If we can count on you, Scooby-Doo / I know we'll catch that villain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Fred It looks like we've got ourselves a mystery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Shaggy G-g-g-GHOST!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Scooby Doo Scooby-Doo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nicole Jaffe
Casey Kasem
Don Messick
Frank Welker
Frank Welker
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more