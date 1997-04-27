Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Shining poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shining Seasons

The Shining All seasons

The Shining 18+
Production year 1997
Country USA
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel ABC

Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Shining"
The Shining - Season 1 Season 1
3 episodes 27 April 1997 - 1 May 1997
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more