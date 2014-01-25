Menu
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Lifetime
Runtime 6 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles" is based on the true story of an acquitted murderer. In 1892, Lizzie walks out of the courthouse after being completely cleared of charges in a double murder case. According to the accusation, she brutally killed her father and his new wife. But whether she actually did it, only she knows. Miss Borden plans to sell the family estate and start a new life. However, society doesn't let her forget the past, as even among the most friendly neighbors, there are skeptical and cruel people.
Cast Characters
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Lizzie Borden
Clea DuVall
Clea DuVall Emma Borden
Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser Charlie Siringo
Jonathan Banks
Jonathan Banks Mr. Flowers
Jessy Schram
Jessy Schram Nancy O'Keefe
Andrew Howard
Andrew Howard William Borden
Series rating

7.2
Rate 20 votes
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 9 episodes
 
