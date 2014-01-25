The TV series "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles" is based on the true story of an acquitted murderer. In 1892, Lizzie walks out of the courthouse after being completely cleared of charges in a double murder case. According to the accusation, she brutally killed her father and his new wife. But whether she actually did it, only she knows. Miss Borden plans to sell the family estate and start a new life. However, society doesn't let her forget the past, as even among the most friendly neighbors, there are skeptical and cruel people.

