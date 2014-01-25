Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Seasons
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles All seasons
The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Lifetime
Series rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"
Season 1
9 episodes
25 January 2014 - 24 May 2015
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree