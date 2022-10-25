Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Korol desertov (2022), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Korol desertov
Seasons
Season 1
Король десертов
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
25 October 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Korol desertov List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1. Сладкая флористика
Season 1
Episode 1
25 October 2022
Выпуск 2. Пряничное дело
Season 1
Episode 2
1 November 2022
Выпуск 3. Сахарная паста
Season 1
Episode 3
8 November 2022
Выпуск 4. Карамель
Season 1
Episode 4
15 November 2022
Выпуск 5. Выпечка
Season 1
Episode 5
22 November 2022
Выпуск 6. Безе
Season 1
Episode 6
29 November 2022
Выпуск 7. Эклеры
Season 1
Episode 7
6 December 2022
Выпуск 8. Шоколад
Season 1
Episode 8
13 December 2022
Выпуск 9. Съедобные копии
Season 1
Episode 9
20 December 2022
Выпуск 10. Финал
Season 1
Episode 10
27 December 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree