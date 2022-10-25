Menu
Korol desertov (2022), season 1

Korol desertov season 1 poster
Король десертов 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 October 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Выпуск 1. Сладкая флористика
Season 1 Episode 1
25 October 2022
Выпуск 2. Пряничное дело
Season 1 Episode 2
1 November 2022
Выпуск 3. Сахарная паста
Season 1 Episode 3
8 November 2022
Выпуск 4. Карамель
Season 1 Episode 4
15 November 2022
Выпуск 5. Выпечка
Season 1 Episode 5
22 November 2022
Выпуск 6. Безе
Season 1 Episode 6
29 November 2022
Выпуск 7. Эклеры
Season 1 Episode 7
6 December 2022
Выпуск 8. Шоколад
Season 1 Episode 8
13 December 2022
Выпуск 9. Съедобные копии
Season 1 Episode 9
20 December 2022
Выпуск 10. Финал
Season 1 Episode 10
27 December 2022
