Korol desertov (2022), season 3
Король десертов
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
23 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Korol desertov List of episodes
Выпуск 1. Специалисты широкого профиля
Season 3
Episode 1
23 October 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 3
Episode 2
29 October 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 3
Episode 3
11 August 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 3
Episode 4
18 August 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 3
Episode 5
25 August 2025
Выпуск 6. Сладкая флористика
Season 3
Episode 6
1 September 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 3
Episode 7
8 September 2025
Выпуск 8
Season 3
Episode 8
22 September 2025
Выпуск 9. Финал
Season 3
Episode 9
22 September 2025
Выпуск 1
Season 3
Episode 11
23 October 2024
