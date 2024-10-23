Menu
Russian
Korol desertov (2022), season 3

Korol desertov season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Korol desertov Seasons Season 3

Король десертов 16+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 23 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Korol desertov List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1. Специалисты широкого профиля
Season 3 Episode 1
23 October 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 3 Episode 2
29 October 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 3 Episode 3
11 August 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 3 Episode 4
18 August 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 3 Episode 5
25 August 2025
Выпуск 6. Сладкая флористика
Season 3 Episode 6
1 September 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 3 Episode 7
8 September 2025
Выпуск 8
Season 3 Episode 8
22 September 2025
Выпуск 9. Финал
Season 3 Episode 9
22 September 2025
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 11
23 October 2024
