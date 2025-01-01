Spike SpiegelLook at my eyes, Faye. One of them is a fake because I lost it in an accident. Since then, I've been seeing the past in one eye and the present in the other. So, I thought I could only see patches of reality, never the whole picture. I felt like I was watching a dream I could never wake up from. Before I knew it, the dream was over.
Jet BlackEverything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don't desire, but they're inevitable, we have to face them. It's what being human is all about.
Spike SpiegelHey, Jet, did you know that there are three things that I particularly hate?
Faye ValentineWhy do you have to go? Where are you going? What are going to do, just throw your life away like it was nothing?
Spike SpiegelI'm not going there to die. I'm going to find out if I'm really alive. I have to do it, Faye.
[final title card of the series]
Title CardYou're Gonna Carry That Weight.
Faye ValentineI tell ya, instead of being alone in a group, it's better to have real solitude all by yourself.
bullDo not fear death. Death is always at our side. When we show fear, it jumps at us faster than light, but if we do not show fear, it casts its eye upon us gently and then guides us into infinity...
Faye ValentineThe past is the past and the future is the future. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. The present is the present. I am who I am and you are who you are. That's all there is to it. Does it really matter? Or do we just think it does?
[Session #8, during the Preview of Session #9: Jamming With Edward]
EdEd will introduce Ed. Full name - Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky the 4th.
Jet BlackBetrayal may come easily to women, but men live by iron-clad codes of honor.
Faye ValentineYou really believe that?
Jet BlackI'm trying to, real hard.
Jet BlackI started wailing the blues when the doctor whacked my bottom on the day I was born.
Jet BlackWhen you and I first met, you told me something. You said that you had died once, that you had seen death. Why can't you just let it go? Forget the past.
Spike SpiegelThere was a woman, first time I'd found someone who was truly alive. At least, that's what I thought. She was... the part of me I'd lost somewhere along the way, the part that was missing, that I'd been longing for.
Spike SpiegelI'm not a criminal. Oh that makes me seem even more like a criminal, doesn't it?
ViciousSo you are finally awake. I told you before, Spike... that I am the only one who can kill you.