Kinoafisha TV Shows Cowboy Bebop Quotes

Cowboy Bebop quotes

[the series' final line]
Spike Spiegel BANG.
Spike Spiegel Look at my eyes, Faye. One of them is a fake because I lost it in an accident. Since then, I've been seeing the past in one eye and the present in the other. So, I thought I could only see patches of reality, never the whole picture. I felt like I was watching a dream I could never wake up from. Before I knew it, the dream was over.
Spike Spiegel Hunger is the best spice they say.
Jet Black Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don't desire, but they're inevitable, we have to face them. It's what being human is all about.
Spike Spiegel Hey, Jet, did you know that there are three things that I particularly hate?
Jet Black Really?
Spike Spiegel Kids... animals... and women with attitudes...
Jet Black Oh?
Spike Spiegel So tell me, Jet, why do we have all three of them neatly gathered in our ship?
[usual title card at the end of most episodes]
Title Card See You Space Cowboy...
Spike Spiegel Whatever happens, happens.
Faye Valentine Why do you have to go? Where are you going? What are going to do, just throw your life away like it was nothing?
Spike Spiegel I'm not going there to die. I'm going to find out if I'm really alive. I have to do it, Faye.
[final title card of the series]
Title Card You're Gonna Carry That Weight.
Faye Valentine I tell ya, instead of being alone in a group, it's better to have real solitude all by yourself.
bull Do not fear death. Death is always at our side. When we show fear, it jumps at us faster than light, but if we do not show fear, it casts its eye upon us gently and then guides us into infinity...
Faye Valentine The past is the past and the future is the future. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. The present is the present. I am who I am and you are who you are. That's all there is to it. Does it really matter? Or do we just think it does?
[Session #8, during the Preview of Session #9: Jamming With Edward]
Ed Ed will introduce Ed. Full name - Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky the 4th.
Spike Spiegel That's a long name.
Faye Valentine Who the hell's this?
Ed Ed made up that name for Ed, isn't it cool?
Spike Spiegel If you made it up, how can you be the 4th?
Jet Black So what kind of woman is she? What's Julia like?
Faye Valentine Ordinary. The kind of beautiful, dangerous ordinary that you just can't leave alone.
Jet Black I see.
Faye Valentine Like an angel from the underworld. Or a devil from Paradise.
Vicious You should see yourself. Do you have any idea what you look like right at this moment, Spike?
Spike Spiegel What?
Vicious A ravenous beast. The same blood runs through both of us. The blood of a beast who wanders, hunting for the blood of others.
Spike Spiegel I've bled all that kind of blood away.
Vicious THEN WHY ARE YOU STILL ALIVE?
Julia It's all... a dream...
Spike Spiegel Yeah... just a dream...
Ed Lesson! Lesson! If you see a stranger, follow him.
[after finishing up her flashback to Ein]
Faye Valentine Spike! How long have you been listening for?
Spike Spiegel Too long. Your story needs editing.
Julia It was raining that day as well.
Spike Spiegel And so you didn't come because of the rain?
Julia I was supposed to kill you. It was all set up. If I had, I would have been free.
Spike Spiegel So why didn't you? You chose to be hunted. Why?
Julia Why did you love me?
Spike Spiegel Uh, listen Jet. You said "bell peppers and beef." There's no beef in here. So you wouldn't really call it "bell peppers and beef," now would you?
Jet Black Yes, I would.
Spike Spiegel Well, it's *not*!
Jet Black It is when you're broke!
Faye Valentine You know the first rule of combat? Shoot them before they shoot you.
Frog This is the stairway to heaven. You know that, don't you?
Spike Spiegel Obnoxious little frog.
Jet Black Betrayal may come easily to women, but men live by iron-clad codes of honor.
Faye Valentine You really believe that?
Jet Black I'm trying to, real hard.
Jet Black I started wailing the blues when the doctor whacked my bottom on the day I was born.
Jet Black When you and I first met, you told me something. You said that you had died once, that you had seen death. Why can't you just let it go? Forget the past.
Spike Spiegel There was a woman, first time I'd found someone who was truly alive. At least, that's what I thought. She was... the part of me I'd lost somewhere along the way, the part that was missing, that I'd been longing for.
Spike Spiegel I'm not a criminal. Oh that makes me seem even more like a criminal, doesn't it?
Vicious So you are finally awake. I told you before, Spike... that I am the only one who can kill you.
Spike Spiegel I'll return those words back to you, Vicious.
Vicious Either way, we were destined to end up like this.
[Spike has destroyed a malfunctioning antique Betamax tape player]
Spike Most things get better when I kick them...
Jet Black You think it's all right to leave them alone?
Spike Spiegel You worried about her?
Jet Black I just thought that she might let him go.
Spike Spiegel Does she have that much sympathy in her heart?
Jet Black Women as insistent as her tend to be the ones who get emotionally swayed by their exes.
Spike Spiegel Is that so?
Jet Black Women don't work on reason.
Faye Valentine Survival of the fittest is the law of nature. We decieve or we are decieved. Thus, we flourish or perish. Nothing good ever happened to me when I trusted others. That is the lesson.
Gren You said that you didn't need comrades, but I'm attached to that word... to the point of tears...
Spike [Julia is humming while reading the newspaper after taking care of Spike]
[she doesn't know that he is conscious]
Spike Just like that... sing for me, please.
Faye Valentine You told me once to forget the past, cause it doesn't matter, but you're the one still tied to the past, Spike.
Spike Spiegel [muffled by bandages] You sing off-key.
[Faye gets mad, then decks Spike offscreen]
Ed Father person gone...
Vicious [Ballad of Fallen Angels, before Vicious and Spike fight] Angels that are forced from heaven have to become demons. Isn't that right, Spike?
Jet Black I'm Jet Black, 36 years old. I'm often told I don't look 36, but you shouldn't judge people based on appearances... or on how much hair they have.
Ed Smoke smoke, Faye Faye. Puff puff, Faye Faye.
Mad Pierrot Hello, gentlemen. I have come to take your lives.
Vicious There's nothing in this world to believe in.
Faye Valentine Men are such idiots.
Vicious And you will shed tears of scarlet.
Ed Ed loves Piyokos.
