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Filmography
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Date of Birth
16 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
(2009)
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(2002)
Filmography
7.6
Carmen Sandiego
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2019, USA
5.2
Star Wars: Resistance
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.9
Star Wars: Rebels
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses
Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation
2013, Japan
8.2
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes!
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2009, Japan
7.4
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Animation, Anime
2008, Japan
7.7
Wolf's Rain
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2003, Japan
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