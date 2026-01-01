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Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Date of Birth
16 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 8.4
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)

Filmography

Carmen Sandiego 7.6
Carmen Sandiego
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2019, USA
Star Wars: Resistance 5.2
Star Wars: Resistance
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Star Wars: Rebels 7.9
Star Wars: Rebels
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses 7.1
Dragon Ball Z: La batalla de los dioses Doragon Bôru Zetto Kami to Kami
Action, Adventure, Animation 2013, Japan
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes! 8.2
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes!
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2009, Japan
Resident Evil: Degeneration 7.4
Resident Evil: Degeneration Resident Evil: Degeneration
Animation, Anime 2008, Japan
Wolf's Rain 7.7
Wolf's Rain
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2003, Japan
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