Animal Control 2023 - 2026, season 4
Season 4
Animal Control
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
28 December 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
Animal Control season 4 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Bear Cubs and Broncos
Season 4
Episode 1
28 December 2025
Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs
Season 4
Episode 2
15 January 2026
Dragons and Dognappers
Season 4
Episode 3
22 January 2026
Lost Dogs and Bar Flies
Season 4
Episode 4
29 January 2026
French Bulldogs and White Broncos
Season 4
Episode 5
5 February 2026
Roosters and Moles
Season 4
Episode 6
26 February 2026
Roosters and Moles
Season 4
Episode 7
5 March 2026
Squirrels and Cat Facts
Season 4
Episode 8
12 March 2026
Scaredy Cats and Card Sharks
Season 4
Episode 9
19 March 2026
Bats and Camels
Season 4
Episode 10
2 April 2026
Golden Moose and Wiener Dogs
Season 4
Episode 11
9 April 2026
Coyotes and Eagles
Season 4
Episode 12
16 April 2026
Season Finale
Season 4
Episode 13
23 April 2026
TV series release schedule
