Animal Control 2023 - 2026, season 4

Animal Control
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 28 December 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

Animal Control season 4 new episodes release schedule.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Bear Cubs and Broncos
Season 4 Episode 1
28 December 2025
Bagged Birds and Alley Dogs
Season 4 Episode 2
15 January 2026
Dragons and Dognappers
Season 4 Episode 3
22 January 2026
Lost Dogs and Bar Flies
Season 4 Episode 4
29 January 2026
French Bulldogs and White Broncos
Season 4 Episode 5
5 February 2026
Roosters and Moles
Season 4 Episode 6
26 February 2026
Roosters and Moles
Season 4 Episode 7
5 March 2026
Squirrels and Cat Facts
Season 4 Episode 8
12 March 2026
Scaredy Cats and Card Sharks
Season 4 Episode 9
19 March 2026
Bats and Camels
Season 4 Episode 10
2 April 2026
Golden Moose and Wiener Dogs
Season 4 Episode 11
9 April 2026
Coyotes and Eagles
Season 4 Episode 12
16 April 2026
Season Finale
Season 4 Episode 13
23 April 2026
