Animal Control 2023, season 3
Season 3
Animal Control
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
2 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
Animal Control List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Giraffes, Gorillas and Penguins
Season 3
Episode 1
2 January 2025
Rattlers and Gators
Season 3
Episode 2
9 January 2025
Goats, Snakes, and Dogs
Season 3
Episode 3
16 January 2025
Baby Kangaroos and Chickens
Season 3
Episode 4
23 January 2025
Hot Dogs and Lobsters
Season 3
Episode 5
30 January 2025
Buffalo and Beavers
Season 3
Episode 6
13 February 2025
Ducks and Penguins
Season 3
Episode 7
20 February 2025
Party Animals
Season 3
Episode 8
27 February 2025
Retrievers and Fruit Bats
Season 3
Episode 9
6 March 2025
Strays and Lovebirds
Season 3
Episode 10
13 March 2025
