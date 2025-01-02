Menu
Animal Control 2023, season 3

Animal Control season 3 poster
Animal Control
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 2 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

Animal Control List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Giraffes, Gorillas and Penguins
Season 3 Episode 1
2 January 2025
Rattlers and Gators
Season 3 Episode 2
9 January 2025
Goats, Snakes, and Dogs
Season 3 Episode 3
16 January 2025
Baby Kangaroos and Chickens
Season 3 Episode 4
23 January 2025
Hot Dogs and Lobsters
Season 3 Episode 5
30 January 2025
Buffalo and Beavers
Season 3 Episode 6
13 February 2025
Ducks and Penguins
Season 3 Episode 7
20 February 2025
Party Animals
Season 3 Episode 8
27 February 2025
Retrievers and Fruit Bats
Season 3 Episode 9
6 March 2025
Strays and Lovebirds
Season 3 Episode 10
13 March 2025
