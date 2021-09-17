Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Yumi's Cells 2021 - 2026, season 3

No poster for this film
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yumi's Cells Seasons Season 3
Yumi's Cells 16+
Season premiere 13 April 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 1
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Yumi's Cells" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
13 April 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more