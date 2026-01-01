Dr. Callie Torres
Hey, I've got a plan to stop George. Are you in?
Dr. Arizona Robbins
Stop George from what?
Dr. Miranda Bailey
He joined the army
[looks at Callie]
Dr. Miranda Bailey
Yes I'm in
[walks away]
Dr. Arizona Robbins
Bailey, no I'm talking to you.
[Turns to Callie]
Dr. Arizona Robbins
Why are you trying to stop him?
Dr. Callie Torres
Because he joined the army.
Dr. Arizona Robbins
And?
Dr. Callie Torres
And because he's my ex-husband. And because I know his mom, and I love his mom, and normally Izzy would talk sense to him, but she's got cancer and kind of a bad mental deficient so it's on me to stop him.
Dr. Arizona Robbins
why would you wanna stop him?
Dr. Callie Torres
Because he joined the army, don't you think that's a problem?
Dr. Arizona Robbins
I think that's awesome.
Dr. Callie Torres
Awesome!
[walks away]