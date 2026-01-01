Dr. Arizona Robbins Maybe I don't understand people, I don't see things. So maybe I don't get what's wrong with you, or why your so mad, but I do think it's awesome, I think George joining the army is AWESOME.

Dr. Callie Torres um shut up

Dr. Arizona Robbins um no, you asked me who I was, I am person who thinks what George is doing is dangerous and terrifying and brave. He's going to serve his country, he's going to risk his life to save the men and women who make it possible so you and I can sleep safely in our beds, I'm a person who thinks that is brave, and I am a person who stood in a air plane hanger and watched them unload my brothers body in a coffin, and all we got was a flag. My brother died because there weren't enough doctors Callie, so for my money George O'Malley is a Patriot, he's a hero and im greatful that he exists. So yea, the world i use is awesome, thats who i am

[Starts to walk away]