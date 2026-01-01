Menu
Grey's Anatomy quotes

Dr. Derek Shepherd It's a beautiful day to save lives. Let's have some fun.
Dr. Meredith Grey Pick *me*. Choose *me*. Love *me*.
Dr. Derek Shepherd So, who's next, Alex? He likes to sleep around... you two have that in common.
Dr. Meredith Grey You don't get to call me a whore! When I met you, I thought I had met the person I would spend then rest of my life with. I was done. So all the boys, and all the bars, and all the obvious daddy issues... who cared? Because I was done. You left me! You chose Addison! I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore!
Dr. Meredith Grey We're adults. When did that happen? And how do we make it stop?
Dr. Alex Karev What are you doing?
Dr. George O'Malley Hiding. There's this VIP patient. He likes me.
Dr. Alex Karev Well, that's good, right?
Dr. George O'Malley He *likes me*, likes me.
Dr. Alex Karev Go for it, man. Get yours, I'm down with the rainbow.
[George gives him a strange look]
Dr. Alex Karev Oh, are you not gay?
Dr. George O'Malley No.
Dr. Alex Karev Really? Dude, sorry.
[he walks away]
Dr. George O'Malley [Cristina walks up] Cristina! Do you... does Meredith think I'm gay?
Dr. Cristina Yang Are you?
Dr. George O'Malley No!
Dr. Cristina Yang Really?
Dr. Cristina Yang I need you to help me find the leg!... Aren't boyfriends supposed to help in situations like this?
Dr. Preston Burke When we're on duty, I can't be your boyfriend.
Dr. Cristina Yang So, when we're on duty, I can have sex with someone else?
Dr. Meredith Grey Maybe we like the pain. Maybe we're wired that way. Because without it, I don't know; maybe we just wouldn't feel real. What's that saying? Why do I keep hitting myself with a hammer? Because it feels so good when I stop.
Dr. Alex Karev For a kiss to be really good, you want it to mean something. You want it to be with someone you can't get out of your head, so that when your lips finally touch you feel it everywhere. A kiss so hot and so deep you never want to come up for air. You can't cheat your first kiss. Trust me, you don't want to. Cause when you find that right person for a first kiss, it's everything.
Dr. Meredith Grey Sometimes doing something is worse than doing nothing.
Dr. Meredith Grey After all this time, all your warnings about me sleeping with my boss and you're doing the same exact thing.
Dr. Cristina Yang Oh, it's not the same thing.
Dr. Meredith Grey It's the exact same!
Dr. Cristina Yang No, it's not. You and McDreamy are in a relationship.
Dr. Meredith Grey And you and Burke are in?
Dr. Cristina Yang Switzerland. It's very neutral there and they make very nice watches.
Dr. Cristina Yang [they all see the Nazi] That's the Nazi?
Dr. George O'Malley I thought the Nazi would be a man.
Dr. Meredith Grey I thought the Nazi would be... the Nazi.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [Izzie walks up behind them] Maybe it's professional jealousy. Maybe she's brilliant and they call her a Nazi because they're jealous. Maybe she's nice.
Dr. Cristina Yang Let me guess - you're the model.
[Izzie gives her an evil look]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [to the Nazi] Hi, I'm Isobel Stevens, but everyone just calls me Izzie.
Dr. Miranda Bailey I have five rules. Memorize them. Rule number one, don't bother sucking up. I already hate you, that's not gonna change.
Dr. Meredith Grey At some point, you have to make a decision. Boundaries don't keep other people out. They fence you in. Life is messy. That's how we're made. So, you can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them. But there are some lines... that are way too dangerous to cross.
Dr. Meredith Grey A couple of hundred years ago, Benjamin Franklin shared with the world the secret of his success. Never leave that till tomorrow, he said, which you can do today. This is the man who discovered electricity. You think more people would listen to what he had to say. I don't know why we put things off, but if I had to guess, I'd have to say it has a lot to do with fear. Fear of failure, fear of rejection, sometimes the fear is just of making a decision, because what if you're wrong? What if you're making a mistake you can't undo? The early bird catches the worm. A stitch in time saves nine. He who hesitates is lost. We can't pretend we hadn't been told. We've all heard the proverbs, heard the philosophers, heard our grandparents warning us about wasted time, heard the damn poets urging us to seize the day. Still sometimes we have to see for ourselves. We have to make our own mistakes. We have to learn our own lessons. We have to sweep today's possibility under tomorrow's rug until we can't anymore. Until we finally understand for ourselves what Benjamin Franklin really meant. That knowing is better than wondering, that waking is better than sleeping, and even the biggest failure, even the worst, beat the hell out of never trying.
Dr. Meredith Grey Don't look at me like that.
Dr. Derek Shepherd Like what?
Dr. Meredith Grey Like you've seen me naked!
Dr. Meredith Grey Okay, here it is, your choice... it's simple, her or me, and I'm sure she is really great. But Derek, I love you, in a really, really big pretend to like your taste in music, let you eat the last piece of cheesecake, hold a radio over my head outside your window, unfortunate way that makes me hate you, love you. So pick me, choose me, love me.
Dr. Cristina Yang What are you doing?
Dr. Meredith Grey Sitting here with my penis.
Dr. Alex Karev Why would you want to help me?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [Yelling] BECAUSE IT'S WHAT JESUS WOULD FREAKING DO!
Dr. Mark Sloan You're a bad liar.
Dr. Derek Shepherd You're old.
Dr. Arizona Robbins Maybe I don't understand people, I don't see things. So maybe I don't get what's wrong with you, or why your so mad, but I do think it's awesome, I think George joining the army is AWESOME.
Dr. Callie Torres um shut up
Dr. Arizona Robbins um no, you asked me who I was, I am person who thinks what George is doing is dangerous and terrifying and brave. He's going to serve his country, he's going to risk his life to save the men and women who make it possible so you and I can sleep safely in our beds, I'm a person who thinks that is brave, and I am a person who stood in a air plane hanger and watched them unload my brothers body in a coffin, and all we got was a flag. My brother died because there weren't enough doctors Callie, so for my money George O'Malley is a Patriot, he's a hero and im greatful that he exists. So yea, the world i use is awesome, thats who i am
[Starts to walk away]
Dr. Callie Torres [Callie grabs her hand] I'm sorry
Dr. Meredith Grey Sometimes reality has a way of sneaking up and biting us in the ass. And when the dam bursts, all you can do is swim. The world of pretend is a cage, not a cocoon. We can only lie to ourselves for so long. We are tired, we are scared, denying it doesn't change the truth. Sooner or later we have to put aside our denial and face the world. Head on, guns blazing. De Nile. It's not just a river in Egypt, it's a freakin' ocean. So how do you keep from drowning in it?
Dr. Meredith Grey Did you let me scrub in for this operation because I slept with you?
Dr. Derek Shepherd Yes.
[pause]
Dr. Derek Shepherd Just kidding.
Dr. Meredith Grey I can't think of a single reason why I should be a surgeon, but I can think of a thousand reasons why I should quit. They make it hard on purpose... there are lives in our hands. There comes a moment when it's more than just a game, and you either take that step forward or turn around and walk away. I could quit but here's the thing, I love the playing field.
Dr. Preston Burke So, I have a question to ask. I checked the schedule and I noticed that both you and I are off tonight. I made reservations. I have a favorite restaurant.
Dr. Cristina Yang None of those were questions.
Dr. Derek Shepherd It's not the chase.
Dr. Meredith Grey What?
Dr. Derek Shepherd You and me. It is not the thrill of the chase. It's not a game. It's... it's your tiny ineffectual fists. And your hair.
Dr. Meredith Grey My hair?
Dr. Derek Shepherd It smells good. And you're very, very ballsy. It keeps me in line.
Dr. Meredith Grey I'm still not going out with you.
Dr. Derek Shepherd You say that now...
[to Meredith]
Dr. Cristina Yang Burke wants to have a relationship... Boys are stupid.
Dr. Cristina Yang You are eight feet tall. Your boobs are perfect. Your hair is down to there. If I was you I would just walk around naked all the time. I wouldn't have a job, I wouldn't have any skills, I wouldn't even know how to read. I would just be... naked.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens It's makeup. It's retouching.
Dr. Cristina Yang You get that we hate you, right?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [to Alex] You wanna see it? You really wanna see it? Fine! Let's look at that tattoo up close and personal, shall we?
[she rips off her shirt]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens What are these? Oh, my God! Breasts! How does anybody practice medicine hauling these things around? And what have we got back here? Lets see if I remember my anatomy.
[takes off her pants]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Gluts, right? Lets study them, shall we? Gather around and check out the booty that put Izzie Stevens through Med. school! You wanna call me Dr. Model? That's fine. But just remember that while you're all still sitting on 200 grand of student loans, I'm out of debt.
Dr. Meredith Grey You know how when you were a little kid and you believed in fairy tales, that fantasy of what your life would be, white dress, prince charming who would carry you away to a castle on a hill. You would lie in bed at night and close your eyes and you had complete and utter faith. Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, Prince Charming, they were so close you could taste them, but eventually you grow up, one day you open your eyes and the fairy tale disappears. Most people turn to the things and people they can trust. But the thing is its hard to let go of that fairy tale entirely cause almost everyone has that smallest bit of hope, of faith, that one day they will open their eyes and it will come true.
Dr. Derek Shepherd So we're kissing but we're not dating?
Dr. Meredith Grey I knew that was going to come up.
Dr. Derek Shepherd Don't get me wrong: I like the kissing. I'm all for the kissing. More kissing, I say.
Dr. Meredith Grey I have no idea what that was about.
Dr. Derek Shepherd Is it going to happen again? 'Cause if it is, I need to bring breath mints.
[whispers]
Dr. Derek Shepherd Put a condom in my wallet.
Dr. Meredith Grey Shut up, now!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [standing in the bathroom, outside the shower, where George is] I reminded you before you went.
Dr. George O'Malley I forgot when I got there.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens No.
[she opens the shower door]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens No, you were so passive aggressive!
Dr. George O'Malley Naked! I am naked in the shower!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [closes the shower door] Just tampons, George! I really needed tampons. God!
[Meredith enters the bathroom]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm not riding in the same car as him.
Dr. Meredith Grey [looks at Izzie, who is standing in her "Hello Kitty" underwear] Unless you're going like that, you're not riding with me either. Where are the tampons?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens He didn't buy them.
Dr. Meredith Grey [to George] You didn't buy them?
Dr. George O'Malley Men don't buy tampons!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [opens the shower door again, and George falls over] You know what? You're gonna have to get over the whole man thing, George! We're women! We have vaginas! Get used to it!
[she walks out of the bathroom, leaving George lying on the floor of the shower]
Dr. George O'Malley I am not your sister!
[he slams the shower door]
Dr. Meredith Grey At the end of the day, when it comes down to it, all we really want is to be close to somebody. So this thing, where we all keep our distance and pretend not to care about each other, is usually a load of bull. So we pick and choose who we want to remain close to, and once we've chosen those people, we tend to stick close by. No matter how much we hurt them, the people that are still with you at the end of the day - those are the ones worth keeping. And sure, sometimes close can be too close. But sometimes, that invasion of personal space, it can be exactly what you need.
Dr. Meredith Grey My mommy's a filthy whore.
Dr. Meredith Grey [about her new roommates] They're everywhere. All the time. Izzie's all perky and George does this where he's helpful and considerate. They share food, and they say things, and they move things, and they breathe. Ugh, they're, like, happy
Dr. Cristina Yang Kick them out.
Dr. Meredith Grey I can't kick them out, they just moved in. I asked them to move in.
Dr. Cristina Yang So what, you're just going to repress everything in some deep, dark, twisted place until one day you snap and you kill them?
Dr. Meredith Grey I've heard that it's possible to grow up - I've just never met anyone who's actually done it. Without parents to defy, we break the rules we make for ourselves. We throw tantrums when things don't go our way, we whisper secrets with our best friends in the dark, we look for comfort where we can find it, and we hope - against all logic, against all experience. Like children, we never give up hope...
Dr. Derek Shepherd [to Addison] Christmas makes you want to be with people you love. I'm not saying this to hurt you, or because I want to leave you, because I don't. Meredith wasn't a fling. She wasn't revenge. I fell in love with her. That doesn't go away because I decided to stay with you.
Dr. George O'Malley You know Joe?
Dr. Miranda Bailey Oh, yeah. I was the only female intern my year. I didn't know anybody and nobody knew me except Joe. He knew me.
Dr. George O'Malley Oh. So you and Joe...?
Dr. Miranda Bailey All you people ever think about is how to get into somebody's pants. You're nasty.
[slaps George]
Dr. Miranda Bailey That's why you got syphilis.
Dr. Meredith Grey At the end of the day faith is a funny thing. It turns up when you don't really expect it. It's like one day you realize that the fairy tale may be slightly different than you dreamed. The castle, well, it may not be a castle. And it's not so important happy ever after, just that its happy right now. See once in a while, once in a blue moon, people will surprise you , and once in a while people may even take your breath away.
Dr. Meredith Grey Communication. It's the first thing we really learn in life. Funny thing is, once we grow up, learn our words and really start talking the harder it becomes to know what to say. Or how to ask for what we really need.
Dr. Cristina Yang I get angry when I go without sleep.
Dr. Meredith Grey Maybe we're not supposed to be happy. Maybe gratitude has nothing to do with joy. Maybe being grateful means recognizing what you have for what it is. Appreciating small victories. Admiring the struggle it takes to simply be human. Maybe, we're thankful for the familiar things we know. And maybe we're thankful for the things we'll never know. At the end of the day, the fact that we have the courage to still be standing is reason enough to celebrate.
Dr. Alex Karev When your life is sucky you get drunk and sleep with inappropriate men. It's your thing.
Katie Bryce My head is full.
Dr. Meredith Grey It's called thinking. Go with it.
Denny Duquette I've been lying in this bed for close to a year, and I've had a lot of time to look back on my life. And the things that I remember best - those are the things I wasn't supposed to do and I did them anyway. The thing is, life is too damn short to be following these rules.
Dr. Meredith Grey [after a one-night stand with Derek Shepherd] Look, I'm gonna go upstairs and take a shower, OK? And when I get back down here, you won't be here.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens You kissed me.
Dr. Alex Karev Yes, I did.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Should we?... I mean, there's a discussion that we could have... if you wanted to have one?
Dr. Alex Karev Izzie, I kissed you, with tongue, and I plan to do it again and again - get used to it. End of discussion.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Ok.
Dr. Derek Shepherd [to a patient and rapist whose victim bit off his penis] I have good news and bad news. The good news is that we managed to stop the bleeding. The bad news is that we gave your penis to the cops.
Dr. Meredith Grey Denial. It's not just a river in Egypt. It's a freakin' ocean.
Dr. Derek Shepherd I am not mentally challenged.
Dr. Miranda Bailey I'm not so sure about that.
Dr. Miranda Bailey Eh, not a good time.
Dr. Arizona Robbins you know what, you walk away from me again I swear I will grab you by the hair and pull hard, I grew up will the name Arizona, I learned how to play dirty on the playground.
Dr. Cristina Yang If I miss a real procedure because of this case, they're gonna call me 007 because I killed you.
Dr. Alex Karev So, Grey and Stevens really walk around in their underwear?
Dr. George O'Malley Um... Not all the time. I mean, some of the time. But not all the time.
Dr. Alex Karev Sexy underwear?
Dr. George O'Malley Yeah...
Dr. Alex Karev And they just let you look at them?
Dr. George O'Malley Well, uh... yeah.
Dr. Alex Karev Like sisters?
Dr. George O'Malley No! Not like sisters. Uh... no! I don't think of them like sisters.
Dr. Alex Karev But they're no coming on to you?
Dr. George O'Malley Not exactly.
Dr. Alex Karev They don't expect you to do anything.
Dr. George O'Malley No, but...
Dr. Alex Karev Like sisters. Just like sisters.
Dr. Meredith Grey What was I to you? The girl you screwed to get over being screwed?
Dr. Derek Shepherd You were like coming up for fresh air. It's like I was drowning and you saved me. It's all I know.
Dr. Meredith Grey It's not good enough.
Dr. Meredith Grey You're my teacher's teacher. And my teacher.
Dr. Derek Shepherd I'm your sister. I'm your daughter.
Dr. Cristina Yang [about inviting Burke to Thanksgiving dinner] What was I supposed to do? Blow off my boyfriend for Thanksgiving?
[pause]
Dr. Cristina Yang I tried to. He wouldn't blow. He's like something sticky that won't blow off.
Dr. Cristina Yang [about Burke] He's seen me naked a thousand times.
Dr. George O'Malley Bad! Bad images in my head!
Dr. Miranda Bailey Every intern wants to perform their first surgery. That's not your job. Do you know what your job is? To make your resident happy. Do I look happy? No! Why? Because my interns are whiney. You know what will make me look happy? Having the code team staffed, having the trauma pages answered, having the weekend labs delivered and having someone down in the pit doing the sutures. No-one holds a scalpel until I'm so happy I'm Mary Freaking Poppins.
Dylan Young You realize how stupid that was...
Dr. Cristina Yang It was Mer, incredibly stupid.
Dr. Meredith Grey Ok, you know when you don't need to be made fun of? Like, when you have your hand inside a body that's got a bomb in it and a stranger is velcroing a flak-jacket to your boobs.
Dr. Addison Shepherd I hate this freaking trailer!
Dr. Derek Shepherd Fine then. No trout for you.
Dr. Callie Torres Hey, I've got a plan to stop George. Are you in?
Dr. Arizona Robbins Stop George from what?
Dr. Miranda Bailey He joined the army
[looks at Callie]
Dr. Miranda Bailey Yes I'm in
[walks away]
[Turns to Callie]
Dr. Callie Torres Because he joined the army.
Dr. Callie Torres And because he's my ex-husband. And because I know his mom, and I love his mom, and normally Izzy would talk sense to him, but she's got cancer and kind of a bad mental deficient so it's on me to stop him.
Dr. Callie Torres Because he joined the army, don't you think that's a problem?
Dr. Callie Torres Awesome!
[walks away]
Dr. Meredith Grey At the end of the day, there are some things you just can't help but talk about. Some things we just don't want to hear, and some things we say because we can't be silent any longer. Some things are more than what you say, they're what you do. Some things you say cause there's no other choice. Some things you keep to yourself. And not too often, but every now and then, some things simply speak for themselves.
Dr. George O'Malley 007. They're calling me 007, aren't they?
Izzie & Meredith No-one's calling you 007.
Dr. George O'Malley I was on the elevator and Murphy whispered 007.
Dr. Cristina Yang Okay, how many times are we going to go through this, George? Five, ten? Give me a number or else I'm gonna hit you.
Dr. George O'Malley Murphy whispered 007 and everyone laughed.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens He wasn't talking about you.
Dr. George O'Malley Are you sure?
Dr. Meredith Grey Would we lie to you?
Dr. George O'Malley Yes!
Dr. Meredith Grey There's something to be said about a glass half full. About knowing when to say when. I think it's a floating line. A barometer of need and desire. It's entirely up to the individual. And depends on what's being poured. Sometimes all we want is a taste. Other times there's no such thing as enough, the glass is bottomless. And all we want, is more.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm a pretty girl.
Dr. Richard Webber What?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm not being arrogant, it's just... it's just kinda a fact. For a long time I made a career for my looks, so I get it. I'm a pretty girl. And not from a certain angle way, in an obvious way. It's the blonde thing, and the big boobs thing. Big boobs are key to obvious pretty, if you know what I'm saying.
Dr. Richard Webber Dr. Stevens...
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens That's how men see me. I'm not a smart girl or an interesting girl. I'm a pretty girl. The blonde and the boobs confuses guys into thinking that I'm someone else. And I'm used to it. I'm used to them walking away when they realize... but then Denny goes and asks me to marry him.
Dr. Richard Webber Is that why you cut the wires?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens He doesn't make me feel like I'm a pretty girl. He makes me feel like... like me. I think he might know me. And so if I did cut the L-Vad wire, and I'm not saying I did, but if I did then no. I don't feel guilty. And I know that I should and I would if it were anybody else. But I can't feel anything but happy.
Dr. Cristina Yang It's like candy, but with blood. Which is so much better!
Dr. Miranda Bailey [to Cristina] An intern was reassigned so he's mine now. Have him shadow you for the day, show him how I do things.
Dr. Alex Karev Alex Karev, nice to meet you.
Christina Yang The pig who called Meredith a nurse. I hate you on principle.
Dr. Alex Karev And you're the pushy, overbearing kiss ass. I hate you too.
Christina Yang Oh, this should be fun then.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Here, my share of the grocery money. When are you going?
Dr. George O'Malley Tonight.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Okay. Seriously, George. Please don't...
Dr. George O'Malley Yeah, could we not talk about it here?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens What? Tampons?
Dr. George O'Malley Did you not hear a word I said?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens You're a man, we know.
[everyone in the room starts to laugh]
Dr. Alex Karev Talk about shrinking the salamander.
Dr. George O'Malley [to Alex] You gave me syph!
Dr. Meredith Grey If you knew this was your last day on Earth, how would you wanna spend it?
Dr. George O'Malley There needs to be some rules.
Dr. Meredith Grey So, what we can walk around in our underwear on alternate Tuesdays? Or you could see bras, but not panties? Or are you talking Amish rules? Because if you think you're gonna get Izzie to cover herself...
Dr. George O'Malley The amount of flesh exposed is not the point. You have to do something, it's your house.
Dr. Meredith Grey It's my mother's house.
Dr. George O'Malley Meredith!
Dr. Meredith Grey Do you like Izzie? Is that was this is about? You have a crush on Izzie?
Dr. George O'Malley Izzie? No! I don't like Izzie. Izzie? No! She's not the one I'm attracted to.
Dr. Meredith Grey Not the one. So there's a one?
Dr. George O'Malley Look, there just have to be some rules.
Dr. Meredith Grey I think she's more of a "gentle stalker."
Dr. Miranda Bailey Right. Well, let's hope she lives to "gently stalk" another day.
Dr. Meredith Grey I have an aunt who whenever she poured anything for you she would say "Say when". My aunt would say "Say when" and of course, we never did. We don't say when because there's something about the possibility, of more. More tequila, more love, more anything. More is better.
Dr. Arizona Robbins Hey, I thought you were in surgery?
Dr. Callie Torres I'm on my way
Dr. Callie Torres No, I've talked to Bailey about the army thing and George.
Dr. Callie Torres ha, no I'm awesome.
Dr. Callie Torres No, do not. Do not Calliope me. Ok, you said it was awesome. George. Sweet, kind George, who can't even kill a fly is joining the army to go to Iraq in the middle of a war and you said awesome
Dr. Callie Torres No it is not awesome, god who are you.
Dr. Meredith Grey I have custody of a penis?
Dr. George O'Malley I know I'm not a lot of things that you've gone for in the past - I know, but I would never leave you. I would never hurt you. And I will never stop loving you...
Dr. Meredith Grey Goodbye, Derek.
Dr. Derek Shepherd Goodbye, Meredith.
Dr. Meredith Grey Surgeons are control freaks. With a scalpel in your hand, you feel unstoppable. There's no fear, there's no pain. You're ten-feet tall and bulletproof. And then you leave the OR. And all that perfection, all that beautiful control, just falls to crap.
Dr. Meredith Grey The fantasy is simple. Pleasure is good. And twice as much pleasure is better. That pain is bad. And no pain is better. But the reality is different. The reality is that pain is there to tell us something. And there is only so much pleasure we can take without getting a stomachache. And maybe that's okay. Maybe some fantasies are only supposed to live in our dreams.
Dr. Meredith Grey I am an evil mistress.
Dr. George O'Malley But still... you look nice.
Dr. Cristina Yang Even George manages to get some action.
Dr. George O'Malley Correction: George got some syphilis.
Dr. Alex Karev Morning, Dr. Model.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Dr. Evil Spawn.
Dr. Alex Karev [he sees a tattoo on her lower stomach] Ooooh, nice tat. Do they airbrush that out for the catalogs?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I don't know. What do they do for the 666 on your skull?
Dr. George O'Malley Do you remember when he wallpapered the hospital with pictures of you in your underwear?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Yeah. Yeah, I do.
Dr. Alex Karev It was before I knew you.
Dr. Meredith Grey To be a good surgeon, you have to think like a surgeon. Emotions are messy. Tuck them neatly away and step into a clean, sterile room where the procedure is simple. Cut, suture, close. But sometimes you're faced to a cut that won't heal. A cut that rips its stitches wide open.
Dr. Meredith Grey Maybe we're not supposed to be happy. Maybe gratitude has nothing to do with joy. Maybe being grateful means recognizing what you have for what it is. Appreciating small victories. Admiring the struggle it takes simply to be human. Maybe we're thankful for the familiar things we know. And maybe we're thankful for the things we'll never know. At the end of the day, the fact that we have the courage to still be standing is reason enough to celebrate.
Dr. Alex Karev Here's the thing - I like your rack.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens God, what is wrong with you? Why do you have to be so - what is wrong with you?
Dr. Alex Karev I like your rack and I'd want them around if I could have them, trust me I would, but it wouldn't be the end of the world if you got rid of them... because really, I'd want *you*.
[Izzie slaps him]
Dr. Alex Karev Ow! What was that for?
[she kisses him]
Dr. Meredith Grey Pain, you just have to ride it out, hope it goes away on its own, hope the wound that caused it heals. There are no solutions, no easy answers, you just breath deep and wait for it to subside. Most of the time pain can be managed but sometimes the pain gets you where you least expect it. Hits way below the belt and doesn't let up. Pain, you just have to fight through, because the truth is you can't outrun it and life always makes more.
Dr. Miranda Bailey Dr. Victor, I'm sorry, but these are viable nerves. We should save them.
Dr. Victor It will take at least an hour longer. And we might not get it all.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [to George] You know they call him, *limp Harry*.
Dr. Miranda Bailey But his prognosis with chemo is nearly as good, and frankly if you're worried about missing tee time, I'll be more than happy to finish.
[Izzie enters the O.R]
Dr. Miranda Bailey Dr. Stevens?
Dr. Victor Can we help you?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm sorry, Dr. Bailey. Dr. Victor, I agree with her. You just can't... You have to save the nerves.
Dr. Victor What?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens The nerves. You have to save them.
Dr. Miranda Bailey Dr. Stevens, I can handle this.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens No, you told me the most important thing is giving the patient what they want. What Humphrey wants is his erection.
Dr. Victor [to Dr. Bailey] She's yours. You get her out.
Dr. Miranda Bailey I can't do that, sir. You know how these young puppies are.
Dr. Victor I'm going to tell Richard about both of you.
Dr. Miranda Bailey You do that. In the meantime, why don't we pretend it's you on this table, and give this a try.
Dr. Preston Burke The only person that can keep a promise so big is God, and I haven't seen him pick up a scalpel lately.
Dr. George O'Malley I don't think you understand. Me - gonads! You - ovaries!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Oh, that reminds me. We are out of tampons.
Dr. George O'Malley You're parading through the bathroom in your underwear, while I'm naked in the shower!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Will you add it to your list, please?
Dr. George O'Malley What?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Tampons!
Dr. Meredith Grey To the list. It's your turn.
Dr. George O'Malley I am a man! I don't buy girl products. I don't want to see you walking in while I'm in the shower. And I don't wanna see you in your underwear!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens It doesn't bother me, okay? Look at me in my underwear, George. Take your time, it's no big deal.
Dr. George O'Malley This shift is a marathon, not a sprint. Eat.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I can't.
Dr. George O'Malley You should eat something.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens You try eating after performing 17 rectal exams. The Nazi hates me.
Dr. George O'Malley The Nazi's a resident. I have attendings hating me.
Jane Burke Do you know when to walk away? Do you know when not to take less than you deserve?
Dr. Alex Karev Why are you helping me?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [yells] 'Cause it's what Jesus would freaking do!
Dr. Meredith Grey How do you know when how much is too much? Too much too soon. Too much information. Too much fun. Too much love. Too much to ask... And when is it all just too much to bear?
Dr. Miranda Bailey Look at this. Everybody wants a life without pain. And what does it get you? She needs to be on a poster somewhere to remind people, pain is there for a reason.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens [Sshe slams down the magazine] This is who I was. It has nothing to do with who I am now. I'm a physician. A surgeon! And I am just as qualified as any other intern on this floor. So you're just going to have to get over your chauvinist crap and allow me to do my job.
Mr. Humphrey I'm sure you're a very good doctor.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Then what is your problem?
Mr. Humphrey Look, I fantasized about you. About the woman in this photo, whoever she is. I'm not proud of it, but it's a fact. Do you know what they're gonna do to me today? I have cancer. And they're gonna lift up my legs and expose me to the world, and cut out my prostate, and my nerves. Effectively neuter me. So is it so hard to understand that I don't want the woman who is in that photo to witness... my emasculation?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Mr. Humphrey? Mr. Humphrey, I'm sorry to wake you.
Mr. Humphrey C'mon. What time is it?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Ten after five. I'm sorry, I just need to do a brief exam. If you could just sit up for one moment.
[he sits up]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Thanks. This might be a little bit cold. So just take a deep breath.
[he looks at her funny]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens If you could just take a deep breath.
Mr. Humphrey You're not a doctor!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm Dr. Stevens, but you can call me Izzie. I'll be helping Dr. Bailey with your biopsy this morning.
Mr. Humphrey No, I don't think so. No.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Mr. Humphrey, this will just take a moment.
Mr. Humphrey No, get me Dr. Bailey or Dr. Victor.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I- I just need to do a brief...
Mr. Humphrey You don't need to do anything. Is this you?
[he shows Izzie a picture in a magazine of herself posing in lingerie]
Mr. Humphrey Is this you? It is, isn't it? Get out of my room!
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Mr. Humphrey...
Mr. Humphrey Get out of my room!
Dr. Meredith Grey The key to surviving a surgical internship is denial. We deny that we're tired, we deny that we're scared, we deny how badly we want to succeed. And most importantly, we deny that we're in denial. We only see what we want to see and believe what we want to believe, and it works. We lie to ourselves so much that after a while the lies start to seem like the truth. We deny so much that we can't recognize the truth right in front of our faces.
Dr. Meredith Grey I want facts and until I get them my pants are staying on.
Katie Bryce You are so lost.
Dr. Meredith Grey I am not lost. Okay?
Dr. Addison Shepherd [Addison is annoyed that Derek has just caught a trout and has brought it inside] Why did you bring a trout into the trailer?
Dr. Miranda Bailey You wanna tell me what that was all about?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Nothing. He's probably just crazy or something.
[she hesitates]
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Bethany Whisper.
Dr. Miranda Bailey What?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Bethany Whisper. I did a new Bethany Whisper lingerie ad, he saw it in a magazine.
Dr. Miranda Bailey You had time to pose for magazines?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens No, it was last year, it just came out.
Dr. Miranda Bailey So, because he saw you in a thong...
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens No! It was not a thong!
Dr. Miranda Bailey You're hiding out in the hallway?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I think it might be easier if you assign another intern.
Dr. Miranda Bailey Izzie, it's not in your job description. You are a doctor. He is a patient. He's your patient! Biopsy these! If they come back positive, I expect to see you in surgery. You're on this! You hear me?
Dr. George O'Malley [talking to himself] Oh, hi, chief. Nope, not much going on, well, other than your intern chief making out with my friend in the stairwell, but hey... sponge duty sucks.
Dr. Meredith Grey [walks up beside him] Talking to yourself now?
Dr. George O'Malley Yes. No.
[pause]
Dr. George O'Malley Damn it. I'm a bad sponge. A leaky sponge. I'm gonna leak all the wrong secrets. I'm a bad liar. I can't even lie about talking to myself.
Dr. Miranda Bailey [to Derek and Meredith, who are in the passenger seat of his car] You mind moving this tailwagon? You blocking me in.
Dr. George O'Malley Uh, Mr. Mackie I can't go out with you. You're not my type, I mean, you're a guy.
Lloyd Mackie George, I knew you weren't gay.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens What self-respecting surgeon wears salmon-colored scrubs?
Dr. Derek Shepherd Do you happen to know what time of year neurosurgeons are the busiest, Dr. Stevens?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens There's a time of year?
Dr. Derek Shepherd There's no hard or fast rule, but brain injuries tend to pile up around the holidays. Like our friend here. Folks fall off their roofs while they string up lights. Or they go skating for the first time in a decade and break their heads open. And every year people drive through blizzards to get to parties where they kiss germ-infected strangers under poisonous mistletoe. And then they get so drunk that they smash their heads through their windshield on their way home. Like I said, there's no hard or fast rule.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens You said before, *I am not your sister*. Do you feel like I was emasculating you?
Dr. George O'Malley No. I'm too masculine to be emasculated.
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens I'm sorry.
Dr. George O'Malley Guess you put Dr. Model to rest?
Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens Guess I did.
Dr. Meredith Grey They say practice makes perfect. Theory is, the more you think like a surgeon, the more you become one. Better you get at remaining neutral, clinical. Cut, suture, close. And the harder it becomes to turn it off. To stop thinking like a surgeon and remember what it means to think like a human being.
Dr. Meredith Grey Four hundred years ago, another well-known English guy had an opinion about being alone. John Donne. He thought we were never alone. Of course, it was fancier when he said it. "No man is an island entire unto himself." Boil down that island talk, and he just meant that all anyone needs is someone to step in and let us know we're not alone. And who's to say that someone can't have four legs. Someone to play with or run around with, or just hang out.
Dr. Meredith Grey When you were a kid, it was Halloween candy. You hid it from your parents and you ate it until you got sick. In college, it was the heavy combo of youth, tequila and well, you know. As a surgeon, you take as much of the good as you can get because it doesn't come around nearly as often as it should. 'Cause good things aren't always what they seem. Too much of anything, even love, is not always a good thing.
Dr. George O'Malley I think you're taking some risks. I think you'll find yourself in some guy's basement being ordered to put the lotion on the skin or you'll get the hose again.
Dr. Meredith Grey No-one likes to lose control, but as a surgeon there's nothing worse. It's a sign of weakness, of not being up to the task. And still there are times when it just gets away from you. When the world stops spinning and you realize that your shiny little scalpel isn't gonna save you. No matter how hard you fight it, you fall. And it's scary as hell. Except there's an upside to freefalling. It's the chance you give your friends to catch you.
Dr. Meredith Grey As surgeons, there are so many things we have to know. We have to know we have what it takes. We have to know how to take care of our patients... and how to take care of each other. Eventually, we even have to figure out how to take care of ourselves. As surgeons we have to be in the know. But as human beings, sometimes it's better to stay in the dark, because in the dark there may be fear, but there's also hope.
Dr. Miranda Bailey [to Izzie] Course, now you know, every time he gets a rise, he'll be thinking of you.
Dr. Meredith Grey [about her PVS patient] But he was looking *at* me.
Dr. Derek Shepherd He wasn't looking at you.
Dr. Meredith Grey He was.
Dr. Derek Shepherd The CT report says he wasn't.
Dr. Meredith Grey Do you wanna argue with what I know I saw?
Dr. Derek Shepherd No, Meredith, I don't want to argue with you any more.
Mr. Levangie I know it's not perfect, but it's life. Life is messy sometimes.
Dr. Meredith Grey I wish there were a rulebook for intimacy. Some kind of guide to tell you when you've crossed the line. It would be nice if you could see it coming, and I don't know how you fit it on a map. You take it where you can get it, and keep it as long as you can. And as for rules, maybe there are none. Maybe the rules of intimacy are something you have to define for yourself.
Dr. Richard Webber Just shut up and count backwards already.
Dr. Derek Shepherd I'm cooking the trout outside the trailer.
Dr. Addison Shepherd I still hate the freaking trailer.
