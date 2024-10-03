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Heartstopper 2022 - 2024, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Heartstopper
Seasons
Season 3
Heartstopper
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
3 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.4
Rate
15
votes
8.5
IMDb
Heartstopper List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
1. Love
Season 3
Episode 1
3 October 2024
2. Home
Season 3
Episode 2
3 October 2024
3. Talk
Season 3
Episode 3
3 October 2024
4. Journey
Season 3
Episode 4
3 October 2024
5. Winter
Season 3
Episode 5
3 October 2024
6. Body
Season 3
Episode 6
3 October 2024
7. Together
Season 3
Episode 7
3 October 2024
8. Apart
Season 3
Episode 8
3 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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