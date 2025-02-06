Menu
Sweet Magnolias 2020 - 2025, season 4

Sweet Magnolias season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sweet Magnolias Seasons Season 4
Sweet Magnolias 18+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 6 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Sweet Magnolias List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Other Side of the Veil
Season 4 Episode 1
6 February 2025
Practical Dreams
Season 4 Episode 2
6 February 2025
Abundant Grace
Season 4 Episode 3
6 February 2025
How Great Thou Art
Season 4 Episode 4
6 February 2025
True North
Season 4 Episode 5
6 February 2025
Ring That Bell
Season 4 Episode 6
6 February 2025
Hide and Seek
Season 4 Episode 7
6 February 2025
Walls and Doors
Season 4 Episode 8
6 February 2025
Dance Your Sugarplum Off
Season 4 Episode 9
6 February 2025
Do Not Be Afraid
Season 4 Episode 10
6 February 2025
