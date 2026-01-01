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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dopesick Awards

"Dopesick" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
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