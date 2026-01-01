Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Winner

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominee

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominee

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominee