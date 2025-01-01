[after Richard and James just tested the "Cottage S-Class", a Mercedes S-Class Jeremy has modified to look like the inside of his house including a concrete floor with wood paneling, and indoor chairs]

Jeremy Clarkson This is the safest car in the world.

Richard Hammond I've got a scar!

James May I've got bruised ribs and a badly barked shin!

Jeremy Clarkson Listen. You see these endless crash test footage of cars being thumped into concrete blocks and the concrete blocks are never damaged. This is a concrete block!

James May I would very happily drive this into a concrete block. Turning around on some corners was really dangerous!

Richard Hammond And another thing. Why did you polish the wooden floor? I was all woo -

[imitates sliding action]

Jeremy Clarkson Look! The brilliance of this car is that you're never going fast enough to properly hurt yourself!

Richard Hammond You're never going fast enough to get where you're going!

James May Yeah, zero to sixty in, what was it, forty-five seconds.

Jeremy Clarkson How safe is that?

Richard Hammond Have you ever been in a dining room going sixty miles an hour?

James May Do you want me to show what it feels like to get hit in the back of the head with a wingback chair?

Jeremy Clarkson Look! The problem is taste, okay.

[points to Richard]

Jeremy Clarkson If we built a car to look like the inside of your house, it would have a horse in it!

[points to James]