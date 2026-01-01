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Liam McIntyre
Liam McIntyre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam McIntyre
Liam McIntyre
Liam McIntyre
Date of Birth
8 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.5
Spartacus
(2010)
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
(2020)
7.4
Them
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two
Animation
2024, USA
6.1
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Koala Man
Comedy, Action, Adventure
2023, Australia/USA
6.7
Bring Him to Me
Bring Him to Me
Crime, Thriller
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
6.2
Designing Christmas with You
Mistletoe Moments
Romantic
2023, USA
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
Show more
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