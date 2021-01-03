Menu
6.6 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Great North

The Great North (2021 - …)

The Great North 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 48 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Great North" is a new animated series created by Loren Bouchard and the Moliné sisters. The show takes place in a small settlement located in the snowy state of Alaska. The main character is a remarkable man named Beef Tobin. He single-handedly raises four children, with the help of his older siblings, Judy and Wolf. Throughout the story, Tobin constantly finds himself in various comedic situations and surprisingly manages to quickly find a way out of them. Additionally, the hero tries to establish a connection between the children and a new woman in his life, who may soon fill the void left by their mother.
Nick Offerman Beef Tobin
Will Forte Wolf Tobin
Alanis Morissette Alanis Morissette
Megan Mullally Alyson Lefebvrere
Jenny Slate Judy Tobin
Paul Rust Ham Tobin
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.6
7 IMDb
Seasons
The Great North - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 11 episodes
 
The Great North - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Great North - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 22 episodes
 
The Great North - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 20 episodes
 
The Great North - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 22 episodes
 
