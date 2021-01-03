"The Great North" is a new animated series created by Loren Bouchard and the Moliné sisters. The show takes place in a small settlement located in the snowy state of Alaska. The main character is a remarkable man named Beef Tobin. He single-handedly raises four children, with the help of his older siblings, Judy and Wolf. Throughout the story, Tobin constantly finds himself in various comedic situations and surprisingly manages to quickly find a way out of them. Additionally, the hero tries to establish a connection between the children and a new woman in his life, who may soon fill the void left by their mother.

