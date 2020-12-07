Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Volk poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Volk

Volk (2020 - 2020)

Volk 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 11 hours 54 minutes

TV series description

"Wolf" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of a spy named Alexander Volk. He spent many years in an Arab prison, but thanks to the help of former KGB general Goltsman, he manages to return to his homeland. However, Goltsman didn't help Volk just out of kindness: he asks the spy to investigate the mysterious death of his own son, Lenya Goltsman. Without wasting any time, Alexander starts gathering information. Along the way, it turns out that right before his death, Lenya was investigating the death of the daughter of Soviet ambassador Konstantin Umansky. Volk realizes that Nina was brutally murdered, and her father is involved in dirty dealings.
Волк - trailer первого сезона
Volk  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Artur Smolyaninov
Artur Smolyaninov
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Vitaliy Haev
Vitaliy Haev
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Volk - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more