"Wolf" is a Russian detective series that tells the story of a spy named Alexander Volk. He spent many years in an Arab prison, but thanks to the help of former KGB general Goltsman, he manages to return to his homeland. However, Goltsman didn't help Volk just out of kindness: he asks the spy to investigate the mysterious death of his own son, Lenya Goltsman. Without wasting any time, Alexander starts gathering information. Along the way, it turns out that right before his death, Lenya was investigating the death of the daughter of Soviet ambassador Konstantin Umansky. Volk realizes that Nina was brutally murdered, and her father is involved in dirty dealings.

