Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kadety
Kadety (2005 - 2005)
Kadety
18+
Drama
Comedy
Production year
2005
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
52 minutes
TV channel
Россия 1
Runtime
3 hours 28 minutes
Cast
Cast
Aristarh Venes
Aleksandr Golovin
Yuriy Belyaev
Anzhelika Nevolina
Aleksandra Nazarova
Tatyana Veselkina
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
3.8
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2005,
4 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree