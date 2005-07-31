Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kadety poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kadety

Kadety (2005 - 2005)

Kadety 18+
Production year 2005
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes
Cast
Cast
Aristarh Venes
Aristarh Venes
Aleksandr Golovin
Aleksandr Golovin
Yuriy Belyaev
Yuriy Belyaev
Anzhelika Nevolina
Anzhelika Nevolina
Aleksandra Nazarova
Aleksandra Nazarova
Tatyana Veselkina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
3.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Kadety - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more