Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Aleksandr Chernyavskiy
Date of Birth
24 October 1965
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut
(2013)
5.0
Uzhas, kotoryy vsegda s toboy
(2006)
0.0
Kadety
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2013
2006
2005
2004
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut
Schastlivyy marshrut
Romantic
2013, Russia
5
Uzhas, kotoryy vsegda s toboy
Uzhas, kotoryy vsegda s toboy
Comedy, Drama
2006, Russia
Kadety
Drama, Comedy
2005, Russia
Taksistka
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree