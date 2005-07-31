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Kadety 2005, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kadety
Seasons
Season 1
Kadety
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
31 July 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 28 minutes
Series rating
3.6
Rate
11
votes
3.7
IMDb
"Kadety" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
31 July 2005
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
31 July 2005
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
31 July 2005
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
31 July 2005
TV series release schedule
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