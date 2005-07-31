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Kadety 2005, season 1

Kadety season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kadety Seasons Season 1
Kadety 12+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 31 July 2005
Production year 2005
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

Series rating

3.6
Rate 11 votes
3.7 IMDb

"Kadety" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
31 July 2005
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
31 July 2005
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
31 July 2005
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
31 July 2005
TV series release schedule
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