"Vozmezdie" is a Russian action series that tells the story of a former special forces agent named Yuri. He spent most of his life in military service, far away from his family and loved ones. At some point, the protagonist decides to finally return, especially since his marriage is starting to fall apart. His beloved wife has been living with another man, a banker, for a long time. His little daughter has even forgotten who her real father is. However, something terrible happens: Yuri's wife and child die under mysterious circumstances. Yuri wants to find all those involved to seek revenge.

