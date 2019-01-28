Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Vozmezdie poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vozmezdie

Vozmezdie (2019 - 2019)

Возмездие 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 49 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 8 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Vozmezdie" is a Russian action series that tells the story of a former special forces agent named Yuri. He spent most of his life in military service, far away from his family and loved ones. At some point, the protagonist decides to finally return, especially since his marriage is starting to fall apart. His beloved wife has been living with another man, a banker, for a long time. His little daughter has even forgotten who her real father is. However, something terrible happens: Yuri's wife and child die under mysterious circumstances. Yuri wants to find all those involved to seek revenge.
Cast
Cast
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Sergey Yushkevich
Sergey Yushkevich
Igor Khripunov
Igor Khripunov
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Aleksandr Klyukvin
Anna Kapaleva
Anna Kapaleva
Aleksandr Makogon
Aleksandr Makogon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Vozmezdie - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more