The series "Drugie" is a Russian drama about a child with extrasensory abilities. The events take place in the 1950s. A couple who survived the war is unable to have a child of their own. Desperate, they decide to adopt a charming girl from an orphanage. However, the little girl soon shocks her adoptive parents with her unique and frightening abilities. Unexpectedly, the girl's biological mother, who is also an extrasensory, returns from a camp in Siberia. She is promised that her child will be returned to her if she agrees to work for Soviet intelligence.

