Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Drugie poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Drugie

Drugie (2019 - 2019)

Drugie 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 13 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

The series "Drugie" is a Russian drama about a child with extrasensory abilities. The events take place in the 1950s. A couple who survived the war is unable to have a child of their own. Desperate, they decide to adopt a charming girl from an orphanage. However, the little girl soon shocks her adoptive parents with her unique and frightening abilities. Unexpectedly, the girl's biological mother, who is also an extrasensory, returns from a camp in Siberia. She is promised that her child will be returned to her if she agrees to work for Soviet intelligence.
Cast
Cast
Kirill Safonov
Kirill Safonov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Natalya Romanycheva
Mila Sivatskaya
Mila Sivatskaya
Eldar Lebedev
Eldar Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Drugie - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 3 September 2024, 23:25
"Другие" - отечественная мистическая драма, состоящая из 16 серий.
Сериал повествует о трёх поколениях одной семьи, женская половина… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more