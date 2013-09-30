Menu
Durnaya krov (2013 - 2013)
Durnaya krov
18+
Romantic
Production year
2013
Country
Russia
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Runtime
10 hours 30 minutes
Pavel Priluchnyy
Руслан Костомаров
Andrey Ilyin
Анатолий Иванович Котов
Kirill Safonov
Фёдор Алексеевич Костомаров
Aleksandr Galibin
Иван Алексеевич Костомаров
Farhod Maxmudov
Тимур Иноземцев
Mariya Kozakova
Маша Богатырёва
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Season 1
2013,
14 episodes
Stills
