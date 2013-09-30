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Durnaya krov season 1 watch online

Durnaya krov season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Durnaya krov Seasons Season 1
Durnaya krov 18+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 30 September 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 10 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

4.6
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb

"Durnaya krov" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
30 September 2013
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 September 2013
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
1 October 2013
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
1 October 2013
Серия 5
Season 1 Episode 5
2 October 2013
Серия 6
Season 1 Episode 6
2 October 2013
Серия 7
Season 1 Episode 7
3 October 2013
Серия 8
Season 1 Episode 8
3 October 2013
Серия 9
Season 1 Episode 9
7 October 2013
Серия 10
Season 1 Episode 10
7 October 2013
Серия 11
Season 1 Episode 11
8 October 2013
Серия 12
Season 1 Episode 12
8 October 2013
Серия 13
Season 1 Episode 13
9 October 2013
Серия 14
Season 1 Episode 14
9 October 2013
TV series release schedule
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