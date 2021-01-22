"3 Caminos" is a Spanish drama series that tells the story of the lives of five friends who embark on a long journey along the Camino de Santiago once every decade. Usually, they reach Santiago, which is the final destination of their journey. This road is considered the main hiking trail in the country. According to legends, many centuries ago, pilgrims walked along it to see the tomb of James. The main characters of the series are five young people: Yana, Luka, and Roberto, Yun Su, and Raquel. Each of them has their own life problems: Yun Su and Raquel can't decide between love and friendship, Roberto torments himself over the tragic death of a friend, and Yana is too angry at the world around her.

