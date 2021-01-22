Menu
Production year 2021
Country Spain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"3 Caminos" is a Spanish drama series that tells the story of the lives of five friends who embark on a long journey along the Camino de Santiago once every decade. Usually, they reach Santiago, which is the final destination of their journey. This road is considered the main hiking trail in the country. According to legends, many centuries ago, pilgrims walked along it to see the tomb of James. The main characters of the series are five young people: Yana, Luka, and Roberto, Yun Su, and Raquel. Each of them has their own life problems: Yun Su and Raquel can't decide between love and friendship, Roberto torments himself over the tragic death of a friend, and Yana is too angry at the world around her.
Cast
Andrea Bosca
Andrea Bosca
Verónica Echegui
Verónica Echegui
Álex González
Álex González
Alberto Jo Lee
Anna Schimrigk
João Reis
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
3 Caminos - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
