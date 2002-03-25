Menu
Specnaz poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Specnaz

Specnaz (2002 - 2003)

Specnaz 18+
Production year 2002
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

A team of Russian special forces fights terrorists in Chechnya and Afghanistan.

Cast
Igor Lifanov
Aleksandr Baluev
Vladislav Galkin
Vladimir Turchinsky
Aleksandr Dedyushko
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Specnaz - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 3 episodes
 
Specnaz - Season 2 Season 2
2003, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
