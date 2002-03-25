Menu
Specnaz (2002 - 2003)
Specnaz
Action
Adventure
War
Production year
2002
Country
Russia
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Runtime
5 hours 50 minutes
TV series description
A team of Russian special forces fights terrorists in Chechnya and Afghanistan.
Cast
Igor Lifanov
Aleksandr Baluev
Vladislav Galkin
Vladimir Turchinsky
Aleksandr Dedyushko
Euclid Kyurdzidis
Series rating
0.0
0
vote
6.4
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2002,
3 episodes
Season 2
2003,
4 episodes
Stills
