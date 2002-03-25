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Specnaz season 1 watch online

Specnaz season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Specnaz Seasons Season 1
Specnaz 18+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 March 2002
Production year 2002
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb

"Specnaz" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Сломанная стрела
Season 1 Episode 1
25 March 2002
Засада
Season 1 Episode 2
27 March 2002
Клинок
Season 1 Episode 3
28 March 2002
TV series release schedule
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