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Specnaz season 1 watch online
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Specnaz
Seasons
Season 1
Specnaz
18+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
25 March 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
"Specnaz" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Сломанная стрела
Season 1
Episode 1
25 March 2002
Засада
Season 1
Episode 2
27 March 2002
Клинок
Season 1
Episode 3
28 March 2002
TV series release schedule
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