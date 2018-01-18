"Britannia" is a mystical series based on legends of the Roman conquest of the island in the 1st century AD. Divided tribes clash with a formidable enemy who brings death to all who refuse to submit. The druids, capable of using magic to defeat unwelcome guests, serve as the main conduits of the gods' will. The roots of the conflict run much deeper than a mere struggle for territory, and the history has long been intertwined with prophecies and legends. One of them foretells the coming of a savior...

