Kinoafisha TV Shows Britannia

Britannia (2018 - 2021)

Britannia 18+
Production year 2018
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 27 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Britannia" is a mystical series based on legends of the Roman conquest of the island in the 1st century AD. Divided tribes clash with a formidable enemy who brings death to all who refuse to submit. The druids, capable of using magic to defeat unwelcome guests, serve as the main conduits of the gods' will. The roots of the conflict run much deeper than a mere struggle for territory, and the history has long been intertwined with prophecies and legends. One of them foretells the coming of a savior...
Creator
Jez Butterworth
Jez Butterworth
James Richardson
Tom Butterworth
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin Queen Mother
Mackenzie Crook
Mackenzie Crook Harka / Elwin, Veran / Hallam
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly Kerra
Seasons
Britannia - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 9 episodes
 
Britannia - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Britannia - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
