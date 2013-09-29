The main character of this hilarious comedy, Englishman Stephen, is quite a character. He is shy and unassuming, living in Los Angeles, where he moved to find the girl of his dreams. And his requirements, it must be said, are extremely high. However, he is not willing to pay for someone who meets his ideals. This means that in Stephen's world, there is no such thing as gifts and courtship. Deep down, he is confident that he is very attractive, and his luxurious house and cool car complete the picture. But things don't go as well as he planned - girls don't fall for his strange tricks. However, Stephen persistently continues to roam nightclubs and bars in search of that one special person. The series is based on Stephen Merchant's stand-up show, which was called "Hello Ladies." It is this show that served as the basis for the series, which Stephen directed and played the lead role in.

