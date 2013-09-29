Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Hello Ladies (2013 - 2013)

Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main character of this hilarious comedy, Englishman Stephen, is quite a character. He is shy and unassuming, living in Los Angeles, where he moved to find the girl of his dreams. And his requirements, it must be said, are extremely high. However, he is not willing to pay for someone who meets his ideals. This means that in Stephen's world, there is no such thing as gifts and courtship. Deep down, he is confident that he is very attractive, and his luxurious house and cool car complete the picture. But things don't go as well as he planned - girls don't fall for his strange tricks. However, Stephen persistently continues to roam nightclubs and bars in search of that one special person. The series is based on Stephen Merchant's stand-up show, which was called "Hello Ladies." It is this show that served as the basis for the series, which Stephen directed and played the lead role in.
Cast
Stephen Merchant
Lee Eisenberg
Gene Stupnitsky
Stephen Merchant
Stephen Merchant Stuart Pritchard
Christine Woods
Christine Woods Jessica
Nate Torrence Wade
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2013, 8 episodes
 
