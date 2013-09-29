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Hello Ladies 2013, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Hello Ladies
Seasons
Season 1
Hello Ladies
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
29 September 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Hello Ladies" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
29 September 2013
The Limo
Season 1
Episode 2
6 October 2013
The Date
Season 1
Episode 3
13 October 2013
The Dinner
Season 1
Episode 4
20 October 2013
Pool Party
Season 1
Episode 5
27 October 2013
Long Beach
Season 1
Episode 6
3 November 2013
The Wedding
Season 1
Episode 7
10 November 2013
The Drive
Season 1
Episode 8
17 November 2013
TV series release schedule
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