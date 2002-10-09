Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charcoal Feather Federation poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Charcoal Feather Federation

Charcoal Feather Federation (2002 - 2002)

Haibane Renmei 18+
Production year 2002
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Animax
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

The anime series "Haibane Renmei" revolves around a young girl named Rekka. One day, she wakes up from a dream and finds herself surrounded by girls with magnificent wings on their backs. Rekka discovers that she is one of the Haibane, a secret organization tasked with protecting the city of Guri, which is enclosed by massive walls. She is plagued by questions about why she ended up here and who the people around her were before. Day by day, Rekka spends her time in the quiet city of Guri, and the secrets of her new friends gradually unfold.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Fumiko Orikasa Hikari
Akiko Yajima Kuu
Eri Miyajima Kana
Junko Noda Reki
Aya Hisakawa Kuramori
Kazusa Murai Nemu
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Charcoal Feather Federation - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more