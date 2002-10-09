The anime series "Haibane Renmei" revolves around a young girl named Rekka. One day, she wakes up from a dream and finds herself surrounded by girls with magnificent wings on their backs. Rekka discovers that she is one of the Haibane, a secret organization tasked with protecting the city of Guri, which is enclosed by massive walls. She is plagued by questions about why she ended up here and who the people around her were before. Day by day, Rekka spends her time in the quiet city of Guri, and the secrets of her new friends gradually unfold.

