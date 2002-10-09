Menu
Seasons
Charcoal Feather Federation All seasons
Haibane Renmei
12+
Production year
2002
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Animax
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Charcoal Feather Federation"
Season 1
13 episodes
9 October 2002 - 18 December 2002
