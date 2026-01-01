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The Enfield Haunting
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"The Enfield Haunting" Cast
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"The Enfield Haunting" cast
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Eleanor Hafner
Janet Grosse
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Janet Hodgson
Timothy Spall
Maurice Grosse
Struan Rodger
Juliet Stevenson
Betty Grosse
Juliet Stevenson
Betty Grosse
Matthew Macfadyen
Fern Deacon
Margaret Hodgson
Charles Furness
Simon
Joey Price
Rosie Cavaliero
Peggy Hodgson
Simon Chandler
Professor Beloff
Neal Barry
Fern Deacon
Eleanor Hafner
Juliet Stevenson
Rosie Cavaliero
Timothy Spall
Eleanor Worthington-Cox
Charles Furness
Amanda Lawrence
Sean Francis
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